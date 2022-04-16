LETTER: Victor Joecks captures the disturbing truth about abortion

I have seen a video of a baby being aborted. It is a horror that I will never forget.

In his April 8 column, Victor Joecks wrote the real facts about what an abortion looks like. His column about the graphic evidence uncovered from the medical company trash taken from an abortion clinic in Washington, D.C., tells the brutal truth about aborted babies.

Like Mr. Joecks, I firmly believe that if this truth about the reality of what abortion entails was shown to the viewing public, most would change their minds about supporting abortion.

I draw a parallel to what is shown in the commercials showing cruelty to animals. When I hear the music that introduces the scenes that follow, I cannot even watch it. I am an animal lover and get physically sick just thinking about it. If television can bring us the horrors of mistreatment of animals, it can surely bring us the brutality of abortion, which takes the life of a person.