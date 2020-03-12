LETTER: Victor Joecks doubles down on stupidity with price-gouging column

K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal

I have to agree with letter writer Gary Lewey who criticized Victor Joecks’ March 1 column on raising children with Bernie Sanders’ values. It was utter nonsense. I suppose Mr. Joecks raises his kids with Donald Trump’s values. You know: Teaching them that lying is OK and so is bullying other kids; that loyalty is a one-way street, and anyone who disagrees with you is your enemy.

The next Sunday, Mr. Joecks doubled down on stupidity by suggesting that price gouging would help spread limited supplies to more people during the coronavirus pandemic. Price gouging will spread limited supplies only to more rich people who can afford to pay the higher prices. It will leave the people who can’t afford the high prices with no supplies.

Mr. Joecks is probably too young to have heard of “rationing.” This is where people are limited in the quantity they can buy of a scarce product at a fair price. This is how you spread limited supplies to more people equitably without price gouging, and it worked very well during World War II.