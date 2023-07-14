96°F
Letters

LETTER: Viewpoints essays could be instructional tools

Connie Mobley Henderson
July 13, 2023 - 9:02 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The commentaries in the July 9 Viewpoints section by George Will and Megan McArdle were excellent. They could both contribute to a healthy discussion and debate in a good civics class. The excellent authors offer insight into American democracy and the role of the Supreme Court in today’s climate, subjects that could provide high school students with something to contemplate. Does this still happen today in our schools? I can’t help but wonder.

LETTER: Post Office raising stamp prices
David Lyons Las Vegas

So the same federal government that caused inflation to go out of control is going to use inflation as a reason to charge Americans more to mail a letter?

