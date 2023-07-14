LETTER: Viewpoints essays could be instructional tools

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The commentaries in the July 9 Viewpoints section by George Will and Megan McArdle were excellent. They could both contribute to a healthy discussion and debate in a good civics class. The excellent authors offer insight into American democracy and the role of the Supreme Court in today’s climate, subjects that could provide high school students with something to contemplate. Does this still happen today in our schools? I can’t help but wonder.