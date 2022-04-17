LETTER: Violence and the Clark County School District

Clark County School Superintendent Jesus Jara. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Nevada Revised Statute 202.265 prohibits having knives, guns or other weapons at Nevada schools or child-care facilities. Penalties include up to 364 days in jail and/or $2,000 in fines.

Why is this law not being put into action when guns are found on school grounds? Anyone who helps children unlawfully handle or possess firearms faces criminal penalties. Why aren’t the parents being investigated? These kids are getting the guns somewhere.

In response to a recent spate of violence on school campuses, the Clark County School District will implement new disciplinary actions, including a single point of entry for schools and potential expulsion for students who engage in fighting. This is just a slap on the wrist.

A suspension can last for only up to 10 days. An expulsion can last for up to one year. If your child gets a 10-day out-of-school suspension, it means the school thinks your child seriously violated a rule. You should expect that the school will also try to expel your child.

So when these kids get suspended or expelled, who is going to be responsible for them while they are being “punished”? Come on school board members, figure this out.