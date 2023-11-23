51°F
Letters

LETTER: Violence, Bibles and the public schools

Peter D. Kinsley Las Vegas
November 22, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
In his Saturday letter to the Review-Journal headlined, “That was then,” R.J. Liepins states that proof we are a Christian nation can be found in the fact that we swear presidents and judges into office using a Bible. But that’s what those people chose to be sworn in upon. You have the option of using a variety of different religions texts, or just a general oath, to carry out your duties faithfully.

He also says that, when there was prayer in the public schools, we didn’t have children getting hurt at school.

I realize that the Rancho High School attack just occurred, so it’s fresh in Mr. Liepins’ mind, but that statement is ridiculous. There are literally thousands and thousands of instances of children being hurt in school by other students when Bibles and prayer were part of the public schools. And let’s not even go there in regard to slavery, promulgated by those faithful to the Bible.

