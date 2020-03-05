LETTER: Violence on Las Vegas buses is a concern

Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Violence like we’re seeing on RTC buses is what led Minneapolis officials to create a separate transit police department (“Bus rider, 74, knocked out by assault with skateboard,” Feb. 25 Review-Journal). They put undercover officers on buses and had separate patrols for the most troublesome routes. It is about time the same happened here.

It is becoming unsafe to use our transit system in Las Vegas. Something needs to change, and we need to more aggressively police conduct on our buses so that citizens and visitors alike can feel safe during their travels.