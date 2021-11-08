LETTER: Virginia election shows American Dream is alive and well

AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato

The election of Winsome Sears — a Republican whose father emigrated to the United States from Jamaica with only $1.75 in his pocket — to lieutenant governor in Virginia is an indication that the American dream, which the Republican Party fully embraces, is alive and well. It is a denunciation of socialism and far-left radicalism.

I hope this is a sign of things to come, and that the doctrine of critical race theory, along with the notion that African Americans cannot succeed without government assistance, will be put in the dumpster where it belongs. It is also time here in Nevada to end the political careers of those who subscribe to this nonsense. Take notice Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, Gov. Steve Sisolak, Attorney General Aaron Ford and Reps. Dina Titus, Susie Lee and Steven Horsford.