Letters

LETTER: Virus could lead to a return of drive-in movies

David Baker Las Vegas
April 3, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Going to the movies as we currently do is toast. It will require you to purchase nine seats to create the “social distancing” bubble to keep yourself safe. Not reality. So how about a return to drive-in movie theaters?

Mom and dad and a couple of critters can all travel in the comfort and safety of the family car to go see a movie. The free snack bar app can be downloaded to your phone to order your food and drink, and a carhop delivers it to you while maintaining proper food hygiene and social distancing. You could even provide the tip right from the app.

The restroom facilities are monitored and cleaned, and the attendant ensures social distancing is maintained by guests. Hand sanitizer stations are available, of course.

Let’s bring back the drive-in movie.

Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph
LETTER: Is the Las Vegas shutdown worth the economic hit?
Dave Mesker Las Vegas

It’s hard to believe that we still have almost another month before we start thinking of opening business again. If we keep this country closed much longer, the economic effects will be worse then the virus. Here in Las Vegas, these gambling structures will never survive a long-term closure, nor will the people.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)
LETTER: Gov. Steve Sisolak and a drug ban
Ron Stegner Las Vegas

I did not vote for Gov. Steve Sisolak, but I agree to a point with his restriction on the drug hydroxychloroquine.

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
LETTER: We all have to live with a little inconvenience
Robert Collins Las Vegas

Letter writer Eric Yaillen was displeased with the decision by local stores to have an early line for seniors. I applaud the stores for taking this action.