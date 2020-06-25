LETTER: Virus danger continues to escalate in Southern Nevada

Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Has anyone in Clark County noticed or cared that the virus is spiking here with no end in sight because people are not wearing masks or social distancing? Casinos took limited or no action to curtail this situation, regardless of what they promised.

Sadly, as a senior who follows common-sense rules, I now see another Las Vegas economy and health disaster in the making. Blame everyone, including Mayor Carolyn Goodman, for this. We opened too quickly. Facts are facts.