95°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Virus danger continues to escalate in Southern Nevada

Paul Gary Las Vegas
June 24, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Has anyone in Clark County noticed or cared that the virus is spiking here with no end in sight because people are not wearing masks or social distancing? Casinos took limited or no action to curtail this situation, regardless of what they promised.

Sadly, as a senior who follows common-sense rules, I now see another Las Vegas economy and health disaster in the making. Blame everyone, including Mayor Carolyn Goodman, for this. We opened too quickly. Facts are facts.

MOST READ
1
Sisolak says face coverings required starting Friday
Sisolak says face coverings required starting Friday
2
Caesars mandates guests wear masks
Caesars mandates guests wear masks
3
Plan surfaces for reopening Clark County schools
Plan surfaces for reopening Clark County schools
4
Steve Wynn selling Las Vegas mansion for $25M
Steve Wynn selling Las Vegas mansion for $25M
5
Earthquake felt in Las Vegas Valley
Earthquake felt in Las Vegas Valley
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST