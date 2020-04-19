65°F
Letters

LETTER: Virus highlights the importance of U.S. manufacturing

Ian Gecker Las Vegas
April 18, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Hats off to Victor Davis Hanson and his April 12 column, “Is America a roaring giant or crying baby?” He is spot on in advocating for the return of strategic industries such as pharmaceuticals, medical supplies, rare earth materials, military and communications technology, etc. from the avowed enemies of America.

It’s time for the multinationals engaged in these businesses to put America first. It’s time for investors in these companies (myself included) to make their voices heard to the executives. Are short-term profits worth giving up your country’s independence and security? Are your sales selling out America?

Have we learned our lessons from this pandemic, or are we on the cusp of national failure?

