93°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Letters

LETTER: Virus info should include data on unvaccinated

Barry Perea Las Vegas
July 19, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

We have been inundated with headlines in the Review-Journal and stories on TV about the rapid increase of people testing positive for COVID and related increased deaths and hospitalizations. Yet nowhere do we see how many of these cases are found in people who have not been vaccinated.

A May study by the Cleveland Clinic found that more than 99 percent of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 during the first four months of 2021 weren’t fully vaccinated. There is other information that says up to 90 percent of newly infected people have not been vaccinated. This is information that should be reported every day by every Nevada news outlet. It should also be a part of the information distributed by the Clark County Health District.

I believe that if people saw this information it would drive them to get vaccinated quicker than a so-called lottery that the governor says isn’t costing Nevadans anything because it’s federal dollars. You know, that free money.

MOST READ
1
Flash flood warnings issued with more Las Vegas rain expected this week
Flash flood warnings issued with more Las Vegas rain expected this week
2
Tenants struggling as apartment rents soar in Las Vegas Valley
Tenants struggling as apartment rents soar in Las Vegas Valley
3
Las Vegas in ‘very tricky place’ after COVID warnings
Las Vegas in ‘very tricky place’ after COVID warnings
4
Nevada adds more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases over 3 days
Nevada adds more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases over 3 days
5
Surging COVID-19 prompts Clark County to call emergency session
Surging COVID-19 prompts Clark County to call emergency session
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco
LETTER: Democrats look to create a dependent class
Sue Jerrems Las Vegas

Why should anyone be employed, pay their bills, do their class work, remain sober or practice birth control when they will be penalized so that others can have handouts?