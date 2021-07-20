LETTER: Virus info should include data on unvaccinated

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

We have been inundated with headlines in the Review-Journal and stories on TV about the rapid increase of people testing positive for COVID and related increased deaths and hospitalizations. Yet nowhere do we see how many of these cases are found in people who have not been vaccinated.

A May study by the Cleveland Clinic found that more than 99 percent of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 during the first four months of 2021 weren’t fully vaccinated. There is other information that says up to 90 percent of newly infected people have not been vaccinated. This is information that should be reported every day by every Nevada news outlet. It should also be a part of the information distributed by the Clark County Health District.

I believe that if people saw this information it would drive them to get vaccinated quicker than a so-called lottery that the governor says isn’t costing Nevadans anything because it’s federal dollars. You know, that free money.