LETTER: Virus is too widespread for contact tracing

Get ready for the resurgence with the reopening of night clubs and the onset of the fall flu season.

Contact tracing is of little effect with a virus as widespread as COVID-19. There are already far too many cases for contact tracing to be effective. It is better to assume it is everywhere. Coronavirus is not difficult to catch or confined to a small part of the world like Ebola.

The World Health Organization left the barn door open, and the horse left the barn. It is too late to close the door. The genie cannot be put back into the bottle. Pandora’s box cannot be closed. Get ready for the resurgence with the reopening of night clubs and the onset of the fall flu season.

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated there is a 50 percent error rate in some antibody tests for COVID-19.This is another indication the WHO, CDC and National Institute for Health are still giving the wrong advice that contact tracing is the way out of the pandemic.

Will they ever stop guessing, or will we just continue dying because these health agencies have failed to keep us safe?