LETTER: Visitation in Las Vegas is down?
Las Vegas has come a long way from being reasonably priced to what it is now.
Your Saturday article about Las Vegas visitation falling for the fifth month omits the fact that our visitors are not fond of being ripped off. There are many YouTube videos and social media posts calling out the geniuses who think charging $26 for a bottle of water is acceptable to average folks. It isn’t. Las Vegas has come a long way from being reasonably priced to what it is now.