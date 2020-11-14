55°F
Letters

LETTER: Voter fraud does exist

Glade Barlow Las Vegas
November 13, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
The mail-in ballot processing for the primary election was flawed; there were enough irregularities reported to warrant an investigation, if only to disallow complaints that Nevada is not making an honest effort to ensure voting integrity.

Mail-in ballot fraud in Nevada is not rampant or serious enough to alter the election results. But the degree of the irregularities raises enough concern to prompt action to determine what happened and to penalize any violators.

