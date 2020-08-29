LETTER: Voter fraud isn’t “nonexistent”

Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal @chrisklee_jpeg

No one really knows how much vote fraud there is. Some pundits say it is not “widespread.” Others say it is rare and still others say it is nonexistent. It is certainly not nonexistent.

President Donald Trump tried to get to the bottom of it as one of his first steps as president, establishing a commission to investigate vote fraud. But the attempt fell apart because states controlled by Democrats refused to participate. It is ironic that this failed attempt to investigate vote fraud is now cited by some as proof that none exists.

Those that say there is no vote fraud have never seen voters bused from one polling place to another. They are unfamiliar with the mantra, “Vote early and vote often!” They ignore that it has been proven that dead people vote. The only question: How extensive is the fraud and will it effect the outcome of any election?