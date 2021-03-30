LETTER: Voter protections vs. voter suppression

AP Photo/John Locher

Fabulous timing. Just hours after the Republicans in Georgia sign massive voter suppression laws into place, you run an editorial decrying the Democrats for trying to pass massive voter protections (Friday Review-Journal). I wonder just which political party is trying to grab the most.

For crying out loud, they won’t even allow water or food delivery for people waiting in long lines to vote, even though those long lines were created by arcane laws enacted by the Republicans (again in Georgia) to reduce the number of polling places available for voting. I think it’s clear who is really grabbing power.