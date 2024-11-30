LETTER: Voters saw through the sham

How did Donald Trump become the next president-elect? The answer is quite simple. Part one is the economy. Part two is that the citizens of the United States saw for years a president go through two bogus impeachments, four bogus cases of lawfare and a mainstream media referring to him as the next Hitler. Members of the general public looked at this sham and thought: “Hey, that could be me, and if they can try to destroy him, who’s next?” Maybe a New York mayor who is tired of the Democratic directive ?