45°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Voters saw through the sham

Donald Trump. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Donald Trump. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
More Stories
AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills, File
LETTER: Give the sanctuary city mayors what they want
AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali
LETTER: The climate summit charade
(Getty Images)
LETTER: The danger of Donald Trump and Republicans
L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Left_Eye_Images
LETTER: Let’s end the Formula 1 fiasco
Don Perry Las Vegas
November 29, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

How did Donald Trump become the next president-elect? The answer is quite simple. Part one is the economy. Part two is that the citizens of the United States saw for years a president go through two bogus impeachments, four bogus cases of lawfare and a mainstream media referring to him as the next Hitler. Members of the general public looked at this sham and thought: “Hey, that could be me, and if they can try to destroy him, who’s next?” Maybe a New York mayor who is tired of the Democratic directive ?

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali
LETTER: The climate summit charade
Bob Valentine Las Vegas

It’s about the money, always was since the days of Al Gore’s climate hysteria, and still is.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: The danger of Donald Trump and Republicans
Jerry Sturdivant Las Vegas

In order to get on Medicaid, we will have to sell our house, spend our savings and sell one car just to prove we’re broke. And then Medicaid gets to negotiate the price.

MORE STORIES