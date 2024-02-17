53°F
Letters

LETTER: Voters should be tuned to our debt problem

David Lyons Las Vegas
February 16, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 
(AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
(AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

As we approach November’s elections, we need to assess our country’s future and priorities. Pollster after pollster ask voters about their priorities when they vote. We constantly hear about immigration, crime, the economy, inflation, abortion, etc. I suggest these issues don’t matter unless we address the elephant in the room: our nation’s debt.

Currently sitting at more than $34 trillion, up more than $7 trillion in just the past three years. We need to support candidates who will pledge to address fiscal responsibility before any other issue. If they do so, many of the other issues will improve automatically.

