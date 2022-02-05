43°F
LETTER: Voters should support effort to break up the Clark County School District

Timothy Underwood Las Vegas
February 4, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Only one major reason is needed for Las Vegas school parents to justify bypassing the Clark County School District: its school quality ranking of 49th in the nation by a report by the Thomas B. Fordham Institute and U.S. Chamber of Commerce, as reported in the Review-Journal in December. There are plenty more legitimate reasons, but this alone qualifies as reason for ending this wayward district’s domination of area schools.

The district is too big, too centralized and too unresponsive to the educational needs of 310,000 children. The district must be deconstructed and parents allowed to form independent districts that will respond to the electorate’s desires. Responsible Clark County voters must support Henderson City Councilman Dan Stewart’s initiative petition to allow communities to opt-out of countywide school districts.

