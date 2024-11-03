56°F
Letters

LETTER: Voting for more of the same

Kamala Harris. (Democratic National Convention via AP)
Kamala Harris. (Democratic National Convention via AP)
Erik S. Larsen Henderson
November 2, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

More of the same

I read Patrick Blennerhassett’s Friday online article about the Las Vegas metro area’s lack of affordability. He interviewed two people from the Culinary union who were canvassing for Kamala Harris. They complained about the rise in costs of rent and other daily necessities in recent years.

It is unclear what their union is telling them, but the drastic cost increases coincide with the spending of the Biden-Harris administration, for which the vice president cast the tie-breaking vote. Both of Nevada’s senators and all Southern Nevada House members also voted affirmatively.

It is puzzling that these union members are voting for more of the same.

