LETTER: Voting has consequences

Regardless of how the presidential debate went, most people have already decided for whom they will vote in November. The independent voters will decide who becomes president.

If they vote Republican, they will get a border that is secure while directing immigrants to the portals for legal entry. They will get lower energy prices due to America once again extracting our natural resources in order to be energy independent. They will get lower taxes by allowing Donald Trump’s enhanced standard deduction to continue, which has dramatically lowered virtually everyone’s tax burden. They will get a stronger defense and increased national security. They will get lower crime rates in cities by supporting our police forces across the country. They will see their 401(k) plans go up as the Republicans lower governmental restrictions so businesses can grow and thrive.

If they vote for Democrats, they will get four more years of what we just went through.