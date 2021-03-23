65°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Voting is different now

Pat Russell Henderson
March 23, 2021 - 4:21 pm
 
A county worker collects mail-in ballots in a drive-thru mail-in ballot drop off area at the Cl ...
A county worker collects mail-in ballots in a drive-thru mail-in ballot drop off area at the Clark County Election Department in Las Vegas in November 2020. (AP Photo/John Locher)

I was in the military when I became eligible to vote in Nevada. For the next 21 years, I voted via absentee ballot. I had to take action and put forth an effort to vote — i.e., submit a request for a ballot. I wanted my vote to count, so I needed to find out who/what I should vote for.

By making it easy to vote via no ID, extended election days with multiple voting locations and automatically mailing ballots, we have eliminated nearly all voter responsibilities. Nevada Assembly Bill 321 may increase the number of folks who vote, but will it be a better election?

MOST READ
1
Resolution on QB Marcus Mariota is looming for Raiders
Resolution on QB Marcus Mariota is looming for Raiders
2
Las Vegas-based maker of Real Water faces 3rd lawsuit
Las Vegas-based maker of Real Water faces 3rd lawsuit
3
Suspect in supermarket shooting bought gun 6 days earlier, officials say
Suspect in supermarket shooting bought gun 6 days earlier, officials say
4
Miami Beach-style pandemonium is unlikely in Las Vegas. Here’s why.
Miami Beach-style pandemonium is unlikely in Las Vegas. Here’s why.
5
Caesars sues insurance carriers for more than $2B lost to COVID-19
Caesars sues insurance carriers for more than $2B lost to COVID-19
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Marilyn Kirkpatrick, candidate for Assembly District 1, speaks with the Review-Journal editoria ...
LETTER: Let local leaders lead
Debra Krupp Las Vegas

County officials shouldn’t have to report to Gov. Sisolak.