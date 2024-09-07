91°F
LETTER: Voting out of ignorance is immoral

In this Oct. 29, 2020, file photo, a person places a mail-in ballot in a drop box at the Clark ...
In this Oct. 29, 2020, file photo, a person places a mail-in ballot in a drop box at the Clark County Election Department in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Diane Laverty Henderson
September 6, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

In 1826, Johann Wolfgang von Goethe wrote, “There is nothing more frightful than ignorance in action.” Rampant ignorance is more frightening than any threat to our country, particularly when voters take this ignorance into the voting booth.

In any election — instead of casting a vote for the most qualified candidate — people vote with their emotions or because the candidate is good looking or they work for the government. Perhaps they have historically voted for one party, regardless of a candidate’s platform or qualifications.

Casting a vote is similar to hiring someone to work for you. Are they qualified? Do they have experience? Most importantly, will they help you or your company prosper?

Most folks don’t have the time, ability or ambition to research a candidate and may instead rely on the media, social networks or the opinions of others. Consequently, they may not consider how their vote will affect the country or city, but only how it will affect them personally. It should be considered that, whichever candidate wins, he or she will represent, and benefit all of us. Not just individuals.

This is not “America’s Got Talent.” Making any election a popularity contest is not just shallow, it is immoral.

