LETTER: Vulgarity toward Kamala Harris?

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

In response to Sam Wagmeister’s Monday letter regarding the social media response to Joe Biden’s vice presidential pick: Mr. Wagmeister states he is appalled by the “unbridled and uncontained amounts of vulgarity from people.” Where has he been the past four years? CNN, MSNBC and The New York Times have made the bashing of President Donald Trump a daily headline. The vicious attacks on him and his family are disrespectful, vulgar and unbridled, to say the least. Interesting that all of sudden he is appalled.