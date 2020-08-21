98°F
Letters

LETTER: Vulgarity toward Kamala Harris?

Jane Klein Las Vegas
August 20, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
Updated August 20, 2020 - 9:35 pm

In response to Sam Wagmeister’s Monday letter regarding the social media response to Joe Biden’s vice presidential pick: Mr. Wagmeister states he is appalled by the “unbridled and uncontained amounts of vulgarity from people.” Where has he been the past four years? CNN, MSNBC and The New York Times have made the bashing of President Donald Trump a daily headline. The vicious attacks on him and his family are disrespectful, vulgar and unbridled, to say the least. Interesting that all of sudden he is appalled.

