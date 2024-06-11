LETTER: Waiting for the new generation of leaders

Voters will have to wait another four years to see a new generation of leaders emerge for both parties.

One has to wonder if Donald Trump were not running again for president whether Joe Biden could justify running for re-election at his age. Without the obvious threat of Mr. Trump running and winning, presumably the Democratic Party might have decided that it was time for a younger leader to be its front-runner.

If this is the case, then one of the unintended consequences of Mr. Trump not riding off into the sunset after the 2020 election is that we now have two old men as our choices for president, and we will have to wait another four years to see a new generation of leaders emerge for both parties.