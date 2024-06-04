97°F
LETTER: Wake up and stop subsidizing electric vehicles

Electric vehicles charge at the Las Vegas North Premium Outlets. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Robert S. Hadfield Las Vegas
June 3, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

Did you know that owners of electric vehicles do not pay for maintaining our roadways and public transportation that your gasoline tax supports? Not only are many people receiving government subsidies when they purchase their electric car, they are not taxed for the miles they travel.

As a former public works official, I can attest that electric vehicles cause more road wear than similar-sized gasoline vehicles due to their heavier weight caused by the weight of the batteries.

Wake up and stop subsidizing electric vehicles. These car owners must be made to pay their fair share of the cost of roads. Put an end to this insanity now.

