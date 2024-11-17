LETTER: Want open primaries in Nevada?

Nevadans such as myself, who worked on ballot Question 3, have struggled to get an open primary bill a hearing since the 2017 legislative session. The Democratic majority has always refused. If voters want an open primary without ranked-choice voting, please help us convince the Democratic legislative leadership to pass an open primary bill in the 2025 legislative session. Qualifying and passing a ballot question can take millions of dollars. So we need help passing a bill. Contact your legislators now.