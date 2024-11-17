46°F
Letters

LETTER: Want open primaries in Nevada?

The Nevada State Legislature Building. Las Vegas Review-Journal
Sondra Cosgrove Las Vegas The writer is executive director of Vote Nevada.
November 16, 2024 - 9:02 pm
 

Nevadans such as myself, who worked on ballot Question 3, have struggled to get an open primary bill a hearing since the 2017 legislative session. The Democratic majority has always refused. If voters want an open primary without ranked-choice voting, please help us convince the Democratic legislative leadership to pass an open primary bill in the 2025 legislative session. Qualifying and passing a ballot question can take millions of dollars. So we need help passing a bill. Contact your legislators now.

