LETTER: War games

During the presidential debate, Joe Biden defended taxpayer money sent to Ukraine and Israel as going into the pockets of U.S. arms manufacturers. So some in the United States are getting rich off weapons sold to kill people in foreign countries? Democrats have been responsible for starting many proxy wars over the decades. I guess this makes their political donors wealthy.

This is a horrible, dirty game. No matter how much you hate Donald Trump, he is not a proponent of war and the military industrial complex. Put our money into saving Americans in the United States and stop this money laundering operation in the proxy war business.