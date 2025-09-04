84°F
Letters

LETTER: Warrants remain a must

SWAT officers enter Glass Vegas as they join North Las Vegas Police with their Public Safety Un ...
SWAT officers enter Glass Vegas as they join North Las Vegas Police with their Public Safety Unit in serving a warrant on Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Bill Minarik Las Vegas
September 3, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

As usual, your recent editorial (“Fourth Amendment protections on the line case,” Aug. 25) was on the correct side of the facts of this Fourth Amendment case. There was not even enough credible evidence there for a judge to issue a warrant. I personally was glad to see the police attempting to thwart a potential suicide, which I felt more important than finding markers in the property that would prove a crime. But anyone in that type of a mental state would have most likely left other evidence available indicating wrong-doing, including testimony from the informant.

I see the U.S. Supreme Court going either 7-2 or 8-1 reversing the Montana Supreme Court with Judge Clarence Thomas being a dissenter. And yes, this is an important 4th Amendment Case.

A voter is directed to an available voting booth at the Silverado Ranch Community Center Saturd ...
LETTER: Independent voters are sick of this
Peter Kinsley Las Vegas

It’s getting really old listening to all the phonies and frauds on the Democrat side of the aisle.

A view of the atrium at Sphere for "The Wizard of Oz" experience on Thursday, Aug. 21 ...
LETTER: How to expand Las Vegas’ tourism base
John Fields Las Vegas

“The Wizard of Oz at the Sphere” has received massive publicity, and from what I read, most overwhelmingly favorable.

Tourists walk the Strip on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Re ...
LETTER: Las Vegas’ deals have gone away
Brian Adrian Las Vegas

Las Vegas used to be a place where people would come here for good inexpensive food, free drinks when they gambled and inexpensive entertainment.

North Las Vegas City Hall. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: What voters don’t know can hurt them
Phil Winter Henderson

Too many voters can’t name their city councilmembers, school board trustees, or district attorney yet these officials shape our lives every day.

Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
LETTER: Aching for Joe Biden
Jerry Sturdivant Las Vegas

Donald Trump has sunk the American — and Vegas — economy.

