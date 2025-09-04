LETTER: Warrants remain a must

As usual, your recent editorial (“Fourth Amendment protections on the line case,” Aug. 25) was on the correct side of the facts of this Fourth Amendment case.

As usual, your recent editorial (“Fourth Amendment protections on the line case,” Aug. 25) was on the correct side of the facts of this Fourth Amendment case. There was not even enough credible evidence there for a judge to issue a warrant. I personally was glad to see the police attempting to thwart a potential suicide, which I felt more important than finding markers in the property that would prove a crime. But anyone in that type of a mental state would have most likely left other evidence available indicating wrong-doing, including testimony from the informant.

I see the U.S. Supreme Court going either 7-2 or 8-1 reversing the Montana Supreme Court with Judge Clarence Thomas being a dissenter. And yes, this is an important 4th Amendment Case.