LETTER: Washington ponders a tax on plastic

David Lyons Las Vegas
October 22, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 

According to news reports, our leaders in Washington are now talking about placing a tax on all plastic containers. Given that about 90 percent of those items are produced in China, does that mean China will be paying that cost? Chances are no, and that cost will hit American consumers who buy products packaged in plastic.

So much for the Biden administration’s concept of there not being a tax increase on American taxpayers earning less than $400,000 per year.

