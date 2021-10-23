LETTER: Washington ponders a tax on plastic
Biden vow to only tax the rich is a crock.
According to news reports, our leaders in Washington are now talking about placing a tax on all plastic containers. Given that about 90 percent of those items are produced in China, does that mean China will be paying that cost? Chances are no, and that cost will hit American consumers who buy products packaged in plastic.
So much for the Biden administration’s concept of there not being a tax increase on American taxpayers earning less than $400,000 per year.