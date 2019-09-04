91°F
Letters

LETTER: Wasted space

September 3, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

I read with great interest about the Review-Journal’s attempt to sever the Joint Operating Agreement with the Las Vegas Sun, and all I could think is, it’s about time. If for no other reason than to help preserve the environment that they and their masters at The New York Times endlessly champion.

I read about several specific instances of shoddy reporting, but one of my main beefs with the useless Sun wasn’t mentioned; the endlessly recurring full page ad informing readers how to contact their elected officials. A complete waste of newsprint, ink, time, energy and money to inform the public of something my nine year old granddaughter could figure out in seconds with her cell phone.

I have subscribed to the RJ since arriving in Vegas in 1994. The RJ has been a valuable source of news and entertainment for me; I can’t say I have ever gotten anything from the Sun but perturbed by their left leaning and less than professional reporting.

LETTER: A comic request

The only reason I read the Sun is for the comic strips “Dilbert” and “Pearls Before Swine”.

LETTER: Wayne Allyn Root pats himself on the back
Sherry Hobbs Henderson

I read Wayne Allyn Root’s column for the sheer entertainment, like reading the comics. His Aug. 25 commentary didn’t disappoint.

LETTER: Clark County teachers and master’s degrees
Brandon Taylor Henderson

I keep hearing teachers say they deserve the step increases they were promised when they started their master’s program or the continuing ed curriculum.

LETTER: Las Vegas Monorail a local transportation asset
By David Ballard, Las Vegas

I believe having people use mass transit and taking cars off the road is in the best interest of society. Sometimes, the answers to problems are simple ones.

LETTER: The climate change argument rages on
Dave Newton Las Vegas

There is reason for doubt that the incredibly complex process that produces our climate can be controlled by managing this one factor.