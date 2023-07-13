LETTER: Water allotments for Las Vegas homeowners make no sense

While there are two residents in my house, my neighbor’s house has seven residents. We have the same allotment. I’m wondering about the fairness of this.

(Southern Nevada Water Authority)

While I am fully aware of the great need for water conservation in the Las Vegas Valley, I am stunned by the Las Vegas Valley Water District’s water allotments. I live on 0.43 acres, with 17 trees and assorted desert plants and bushes and no grass. My allotment is the same as my neighbors, who live on 0.29 acres with one tree and no grass. While there are two residents in my house, my neighbor’s house has seven residents. We have the same allotment. I’m wondering about the fairness of this.

Clark County encourages the planting of trees. How are we to keep them alive?