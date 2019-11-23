LETTER: Water Authority pork and the Raiders

Las Vegas Review-Journal file

The Review-Journal reported Wednesday that the board of the Southern Nevada Water Authority postponed a decision as whether or not to enter a 10-year marketing and advertising partnership with the soon-to-be Las Vegas Raiders. This has caused to me to wonder why a monopoly — in particular, a government monopoly — needs to advertise at all? What will potential customers do: dig wells, catch rainfall or sign up with a nonexistent competitor?

This is pork, pure and simple. Being sensible and frugal with public expenditures must be an oxymoron with those who spend our money like its water.