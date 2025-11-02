67°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Water importation plans not feasible for the Vegas, Southwest

FILE - Water spills over the Bonneville Dam on the Columbia River, which runs along the Washing ...
FILE - Water spills over the Bonneville Dam on the Columbia River, which runs along the Washington and Oregon state line. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski, File)
More Stories
Clark County School District administration building. Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Clark County School District failing students
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Earth to Jacky Rosen: Obamacare has failed
(Getty Images)
LETTER: How do subsidies for film production make any sense?
(AP Photo/Amanda Morris)
LETTER: A scooter tragedy
Fred Bentley Las Vegas
November 1, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

In his recent letter to the editor, Joseph Stansbury proposes to import large amounts of water from other states or water basins. But this is not viable due to many longstanding legal and regulatory hurdles. And the astronomical expense and extensive infrastructure required for such projects would be fiscal and technical stoppers.

There are laws and water-use compacts governing every major water source in the United States and Canada. For example, the Great Lakes compact prohibits new or increased diversions without every member state (and Canada) approving— period. The Columbia, Snake and Truckee rivers have very restrictive water use laws, as do most other continental water sources.

And although it may appear that some areas in the country have water to spare, all face diminishing supplies. All continents are drying out due to climate change and over-pumping of ground water. The Ogallala aquifer is down in some areas as much as 40 percent from peak levels. The Mississippi River has experienced levels so low that all barge traffic is halted.

The experience of the Las Vegas Valley Water District, which in 1989 sought to build a pipeline to pump groundwater from rural Nevada counties, is instructive. The plan was finally shelved in 2019 after decades of losing legal battles.

The only realistic solutions we have for the foreseeable future will be conservation and how we use our available resources. Alfalfa to China and Saudi Arabia? Data centers that use huge amounts of water (and power) for cooling?

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(AP Photo/Amanda Morris)
LETTER: A scooter tragedy
Neal Gee Henderson

Why are children driving these vehicles?

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Drugs in the prison mail?
Bruce Feher Las Vegas

Three-hundred and fifty thousand dollars? For a firm to conduct a “comprehensive operations study” at High Desert Prison because drugs are being smuggled in as ink on mail?

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Wealth and United States
Ricky Kendall Las Vegas

When wealth is concentrated in the hands of a few, built on the labor of many, can we truly call ourselves the richest nation?

Boulder Highway. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)
LETTER: End is nigh for Eastside Cannery?
Edward Vodek Las Vegas

Why tear down something that has plenty of life left in it? The corporations need to stop and think about their communities that support their business.

MORE STORIES