LETTER: Water meeting in Las Vegas

The water cops have concluded their meetings in Las Vegas with no consensus on how to stretch the Colorado River flow to meet ever-growing demand. I am thinking the whole thing was a waste of time and money. The money spent could have gone to figuring out how to divert the annual flood water within the Columbia River basin into the Colorado River basin.

Of course, if they actually saved the Colorado River, they couldn’t have any more meetings in Las Vegas. The joke is that if they don’t save the Colorado there won’t be a Las Vegas to have meetings in.