LETTER: Water politics at the Nevada Legislature

Alongside so many in eastern Nevada, my family has fought bad water policies for more than 30 years in an effort to stop the Las Vegas pipeline from destroying places such as the Great Basin National Park and agricultural operations such as our farm and ranch. We know when we see a bad water bill.

Assembly Bill 30 is one of those bills.

The bill gives regulators greater authority to approve large-scale, environmentally unsound projects and erodes the foundations of law that currently protect senior rights holders and the environment. The only folks who have publicly supported the bill are from the Sisolak administration, which is currently advocating for the pipeline in Nevada District Court. AB30 is on the floor of the Nevada Senate and could pass at any time. I know Republicans won’t support the bill. Democrats who support the environment would be wise to do the same.