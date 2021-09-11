LETTER: Water restrictions on Vegas homeowners

Like other residents in Las Vegas, I got my notice on the new watering dates for summer months. I’m sure I’m not the only citizen who is rather perturbed at having to restrict my watering. Why isn’t there a mandate on developers who are building new housing developments to put in “on-demand” hot water heaters in the new homes? In the homes now, the hot water heater is placed in the garage. If you want hot water in your bathroom at the other end of the house, you have to let water run for at many minutes just to get warm water. Think of the water waste this causes.

I decided to conduct a test to see just how much water had to get from garage to the my master bath before I got warm water. I got six mop pails full of water. If I want warmer water for a shower, I have to run the water longer.

Let’s start with the building companies and place some restriction on them.