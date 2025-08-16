91°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Water rules for me, but not for thee

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
(The Associated Press)
LETTER: California, Georgia and wildfires
(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
LETTER: Texas and the redistricting battle
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Free parking isn’t the answer to Las Vegas tourism dip
(Southern Nevada Water Authority)
LETTER: Lawyer makes good points in lawsuit against water district
Shelley Cranley Las Vegas
August 15, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

I’ve been pretty much a life-long resident of Southern Nevada, and I follow our water issues and appreciate the need to conserve. I adhere to the Southern Nevada Water Authority’s watering restrictions. Interestingly, they don’t seem to apply to the city of Las Vegas.

On recent day at about 4:20 p.m., I was driving on Tenaya and what do I see? The water sprinklers on full force at the Bettye Wilson soccer complex.

Then I read in our Review-Journal last week that a 6,000-unit housing and retail plan is in the works for the northwest valley. The first thing that came to mind: Where is the water coming from, as there was no mention of this in the article.

This plan may or may not happen. But I believe it likely will, given the politics in play and how political contributions seem to impact decision-making. Do as I say and not as I do seems to be the “rule” for many.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Nevada law and the Manhattan shooter
Lev Schneiderman Las Vegas

Let’s be clear; the Second Amendment does not specifically state who cannot possess a firearm for self and family protection.

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
LETTER: Trump’s tariffs and inflation
Greg Cost Henderson

Does a 19 percent increase for goods sound like it would not cause inflation? It’s amazing how people justify what is happening today.

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
LETTERS: Richard Bryan critiques Donald Trump
Bob Anderson Las Vegas

Richard Bryan was once a thoughtful politician, but his critique of Donald Trump ignores one important fact.

MORE STORIES