LETTER: Water rules for me, but not for thee

I’ve been pretty much a life-long resident of Southern Nevada, and I follow our water issues and appreciate the need to conserve. I adhere to the Southern Nevada Water Authority’s watering restrictions. Interestingly, they don’t seem to apply to the city of Las Vegas.

On recent day at about 4:20 p.m., I was driving on Tenaya and what do I see? The water sprinklers on full force at the Bettye Wilson soccer complex.

Then I read in our Review-Journal last week that a 6,000-unit housing and retail plan is in the works for the northwest valley. The first thing that came to mind: Where is the water coming from, as there was no mention of this in the article.

This plan may or may not happen. But I believe it likely will, given the politics in play and how political contributions seem to impact decision-making. Do as I say and not as I do seems to be the “rule” for many.