LETTER: Water waste and dental hygiene

(Getty Images)

I could not help but giggle at the recent letter (“Wet teeth”) by Bob Roth. I am 55 years old. Back in elementary school, we were taught to turn off the faucet when brushing our teeth. Imagine if Mr. Roth had paid attention back in school. The amount of water he could have saved would have been astronomical. Here is a quick tidbit about Southern Nevada water usage: Southern Nevada recycles much of its water.