LETTER: Water waste and dental hygiene

Rudy Gibson Las Vegas
January 4, 2022 - 9:02 pm
 
I could not help but giggle at the recent letter (“Wet teeth”) by Bob Roth. I am 55 years old. Back in elementary school, we were taught to turn off the faucet when brushing our teeth. Imagine if Mr. Roth had paid attention back in school. The amount of water he could have saved would have been astronomical. Here is a quick tidbit about Southern Nevada water usage: Southern Nevada recycles much of its water.

LETTER: Masks aren’t doing the job
Roger Maly Henderson

The Saturday Review-Journal front page proclaims record COVID cases for Nevada — proof that the mandatory mask mandate is not effective against the spread.

LETTER: Harry Reid elicited strong emotions
Jagdish Patel Las Vegas

Harry served Nevada well, and his influence on the state Democratic Party will linger on for a long time.