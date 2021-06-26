LETTER: Water, water everywhere?

In this May 1, 2005, photo file, Lake Mead, which separates Arizona, bottom, and Nevada, top, is seen from the air, east of Las Vegas. Forecasters say this year's outlook for the most important river in the Southwestern U.S. remains grim.The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Monday, May 7, 2018, that April storms failed to produce much snow in the mountains that feed the Colorado River, and Lake Powell is expected to get only 43 percent of the average inflow from the river. (AP Photo/Joe Cavaretta, File)

We cannot possibly be in a drought. When I go for a walk in the park near my house early in the morning, I see overwatering to the tune of thousands of gallons a week with large puddles of water, swampy areas and a stream running down the street for an hour.

The gated communities with HOAs are similar, only some of them actually water in the afternoon (the hottest part of the day) so the water running down the street is more obvious. The amount of water wasted, evaporated has got to be thousands of gallons every day all summer long in just the area where I live.

If we were really in a drought, I am sure none of this would be happening. Is anybody monitoring water usage, water waste and water usage in city and county parks? If it is this obvious to me, why isn’t it obvious to the people who control water supply and usage?