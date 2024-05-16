LETTER: Water, water everywhere?

I read your Monday article on cash for water rights (“Pinching the pump”). The caption for the photo above the article reads: “Howard Johnson checks his irrigation system where he dumps about 20,000 gallons of water a month into the dirt to avoid losing his connection.”

Is this somebody’s idea of a joke?

My mailbox is constantly blown up with missives from the Southern Nevada Water Authority reminding me of the watering schedule. Authority ads scream from my TV pleading for us to save water. And here I read that somebody has to squander 20,000 gallons of water to remain connected?

The brain donor who came up with this nonsense needs to be fired — yesterday. If ever there was a subject for your investigative team, this is it.