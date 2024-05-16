94°F
Letters

LETTER: Water, water everywhere?

Southern Nevada Water Authority
LETTER: Schumer goes mute on campus protests
LETTER: Schumer goes mute on campus protests
LETTER: Tired rhetoric on green energy
LETTER: Tired rhetoric on green energy
LETTER: Biden confused over inflation.
LETTER: Biden confused over inflation.
LETTER: Still after the Jan. 6 protesters
LETTER: Still after the Jan. 6 protesters
Steve Potter Las Vegas
May 16, 2024 - 4:42 pm
 
Updated May 16, 2024 - 5:00 pm

I read your Monday article on cash for water rights (“Pinching the pump”). The caption for the photo above the article reads: “Howard Johnson checks his irrigation system where he dumps about 20,000 gallons of water a month into the dirt to avoid losing his connection.”

Is this somebody’s idea of a joke?

My mailbox is constantly blown up with missives from the Southern Nevada Water Authority reminding me of the watering schedule. Authority ads scream from my TV pleading for us to save water. And here I read that somebody has to squander 20,000 gallons of water to remain connected?

The brain donor who came up with this nonsense needs to be fired — yesterday. If ever there was a subject for your investigative team, this is it.

Frederick Hewett Cambridge, Massachusetts

Nevadans should look west to California, where 100 percent of that huge state’s energy was recently supplied by renewable sources for a stretch of more than nine hours.

Nicholas P. Gartner Henderson

All this mismanagement has resulted in the national debt rising at a very alarming rate.

J.J. Schrader Henderson

So more than three years after the riot, the government is still using taxpayer money and manpower in its vendetta to ferret out Donald Trump supporters.

A sign sits erected at the pro-Palestinian demonstration encampment at Columbia University in N ...
LETTER: Columbia kids need to learn to pay their own way
Martha Olson Las Vegas

Frankly, if I had kids at Columbia who participated in these “protests,” I’d yank them out of school, toss their stuff onto the lawn and tell them to get a job, go live in the real world and pay your own way.

President Joe Biden. (Charles McQuillan/Getty Images/TNS)
LETTER: Here’s the real threat to democracy
Bruce A. Kesselman Las Vegas

In the 2020 election, Mr. Biden ran on promises he has failed to keep. Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: No need for an SOS on Social Security
Bill Minarik Las Vegas

The functional reality is that members of Congress need to keep Social Security alive or they will be voted out of office.

