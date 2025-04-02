LETTER: Water, water everywhere?

I saw your headline, “Snowpack on the weak side.” Lake Mead at 34 percent full. Why do we keep approving thousands of homes for development? Are officials with the cities and county blind? We need to slow down the development and put strict restrictions on new water draws.

We also need to force California to reduce its draw on Colorado River water. That state has plenty of water if officials will get it from northern California sources.

I have been here for 35-plus years and still can’t believe how we continue to kick the can down the road.