56°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Water, water everywhere?

(Southern Nevada Water Authority)
(Southern Nevada Water Authority)
More Stories
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Trump and the federal judiciary
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Statistics, crime and illegal immigration
Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
LETTER: Attorney General Aaron Ford acts on his own
(Getty Images)
LETTER: In support of DOGE and cost cutting
Paul Trigili Las Vegas
April 1, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

I saw your headline, “Snowpack on the weak side.” Lake Mead at 34 percent full. Why do we keep approving thousands of homes for development? Are officials with the cities and county blind? We need to slow down the development and put strict restrictions on new water draws.

We also need to force California to reduce its draw on Colorado River water. That state has plenty of water if officials will get it from northern California sources.

I have been here for 35-plus years and still can’t believe how we continue to kick the can down the road.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., greet the crowd duri ...
LETTER: Bernie and AOC hit Las Vegas
Troy Pyles Saint George, Utah

Bernie Sanders and AOC were recently in Las Vegas on their More Free Stuff Tour, calling for free health care and free college.

MORE STORIES