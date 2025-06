Geez, you can well imagine what’s next. If they’re willing to “conveniently” fleece you $26 for bottled water, can the ice machine be far behind (“$26 minibar water bottle at Strip casino-hotel sparks social media outrage,” Saturday Review-Journal)? It’s also a convenience: Just bring your credit card and empty bucket and the door will open and dispense 12 ounces of ice for …. how much was that again?