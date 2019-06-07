95°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Wayne Allyn Root and the black helicopters

By Roy Grosser, Las Vegas
June 6, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

Finally, a new Moses to lead us to the Promised Land. I refer to Wayne Allyn Root (“Yes, we need an intervention”, May 26 column).

Mr. Root has rooted out the lowlife Democrats who have been organizing a massive coup against the Trump administration, right down to its community organizer, Barack Obama.

Mr. Root tells all. Festering beneath the apparently benign subsurface of American society is a giant conspiracy that makes all previous political scandals look like a bean bag. The only things Mr. Root leaves out are the satchel bombs that brought down the World Trade Center, the black tanks hidden in the Dakotas, the faked landing on the moon and, of course, the virgin birth of Obama on a lily pad in Kenya.

Mr. Root modestly reminds us that he’s been on top of this from Day One. Pray for him.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
LETTER: The US Postal Service and budget gimmicks
Paul Steidler Arlington, Va.

The Postal Service has defaulted on $48 billion in retiree health and pension payments to the U.S. Treasury. Taxpayers are on the hook for these and other liabilities.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph
LETTER: The new Las Vegas slogan
Donn Pearlman Las Vegas

So the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority is changing its advertising slogan to “Vegas Changes Everything.”