LETTER: Wayne Allyn Root misrepresents DNC resolution on religion

Tom Perez, chairman of the Democratic National Committee. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Wayne Allyn Root’s Thursday commentary misleads his readers. He says that the Democratic National Committee condemns “religious liberty” and is “praising Democrats as the party of anyone who doesn’t believe in God or religion.”

If you actually read what the DNC resolution states, you would find that the DNC condemns the misuse of religious liberty to discriminate against the civil rights of certain minorities or groups of people, and states that the Democratic Party is “an inclusive organization that recognizes that morals, values and patriotism are not unique to any particular religion.”

Far from condemning the religious, the party moved to embrace those who are not religious, as well as all who are religious.