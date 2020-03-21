LETTER: Wayne Allyn Root’s rosy coronavirus outlook

AP Photo/Ng Han Guan

Wayne Allyn Root’s Sunday column “Different outlooks on coronavirus” gives us only one outlook: His comparison of the virus spread in Italy versus its spread in the United States. He mentions Italy’s poor Third World health care while praising health care in this country. He compared a projected death rate of 3,000 from the virus to the 80,000 who died from the flu a year ago.

America’s first-class health care still allowed 80,000 deaths from a common flu among a population that has some flu immunity and that gets millions of flu vaccine shots annually. None of us has a natural immunity to coronavirus. There is no vaccine for the coronavirus. There aren’t enough test kits to determine the extent of the virus’s spread.

We don’t know yet how bad it might become, and it will get worse.