54°F
weather icon Overcast
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Wayne Allyn Root’s rosy coronavirus outlook

John Macdonald Las Vegas
March 20, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Wayne Allyn Root’s Sunday column “Different outlooks on coronavirus” gives us only one outlook: His comparison of the virus spread in Italy versus its spread in the United States. He mentions Italy’s poor Third World health care while praising health care in this country. He compared a projected death rate of 3,000 from the virus to the 80,000 who died from the flu a year ago.

America’s first-class health care still allowed 80,000 deaths from a common flu among a population that has some flu immunity and that gets millions of flu vaccine shots annually. None of us has a natural immunity to coronavirus. There is no vaccine for the coronavirus. There aren’t enough test kits to determine the extent of the virus’s spread.

We don’t know yet how bad it might become, and it will get worse.

MOST READ
1
Sisolak orders mandatory shutdown of nonessential businesses
Sisolak orders mandatory shutdown of nonessential businesses
2
Senate intelligence chair sold stock before market losses from virus
Senate intelligence chair sold stock before market losses from virus
3
Senior shoppers calm waiting outside Las Vegas grocery store — PHOTOS
Senior shoppers calm waiting outside Las Vegas grocery store — PHOTOS
4
Downtown Las Vegas desolate, lonely, mostly lifeless — PHOTOS
Downtown Las Vegas desolate, lonely, mostly lifeless — PHOTOS
5
Some Las Vegas businesses flout coronavirus closure directive
Some Las Vegas businesses flout coronavirus closure directive
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph
LETTER:
Robert Arnold Las Vegas

If a major corporation lays off people without pay but continually raises its room rates, don’t come to us with hat in hand. If you moved all your manufacturing jobs overseas because you could save a bundle, don’t come to us with hat in hand.