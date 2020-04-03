58°F
Letters

LETTER: We all have to live with a little inconvenience

Robert Collins Las Vegas
April 2, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
Updated April 2, 2020 - 9:35 pm

Letter writer Eric Yaillen was displeased with the decision by local stores to have an early line for seniors.

I applaud the stores for taking this action — all because of the crazy hoarders.

Sure, it was inconvenient to have to stand in line from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. just to get my hands on a 12-pack of toilet paper and a couple rolls of paper towels.

But these are a crazy times, and we all have to endure some inconvenience.

