LETTER: We all need to do our part to stop the coronavirus

I’ve read letters to the editor talking about an overreaction to the virus. I feel bad for all the workers and the small-business owners who are affected by this.

But social distancing and a small thing such as cleanliness will help stop this virus. We all need to adhere to these guidelines. Some people originally stated that, after eight or 10 days, we’ll look at opening up some businesses. But we’re only at the tip of this. How many people do you know who have even been tested?

If you know there’s a disease that you can defeat, why not take the appropriate steps? We’re all in this together — rich and poor, white and people of color.

Can we stop saying it won’t happen to me? My wife is 67 years old and is recovering from a stroke. I’m scared to death for her. Let’s just stay home, and we can beat this thing.