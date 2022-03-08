49°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Letters

LETTER: We are letting Russia win

Linda Parker Las Vegas
March 7, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
Mariana Sombil sings a Ukrainian hymn during a protest of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on th ...
Mariana Sombil sings a Ukrainian hymn during a protest of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on the Strip on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

We have heard these words for years: Never again. I understand not sending troops to war, especially civil and religious wars, but as Ukraine is being bullied, we are letting Russia win. This Russian genocide is not provoked or based on any reason other than to conquer more territory for Russia. Ukrainians are fighting with every bone in their body but still need more troops on the ground to help.

Those words “never again” should be shouted from the lips of every Ukrainian soldier and their allies as they work together to push Russia back home.

This phrase means so much to many people, yet we are turning away, just like we did during the Holocaust. These atrocities should “never again” have to happen.

MOST READ
1
Attorney shot by FBI agents after pointing gun; faces assault charges
Attorney shot by FBI agents after pointing gun; faces assault charges
2
Gruden: NFL appears ‘quite foolish’ in light of recent revelations
Gruden: NFL appears ‘quite foolish’ in light of recent revelations
3
Two top LV Fire chiefs retired in a week, internal strife investigated
Two top LV Fire chiefs retired in a week, internal strife investigated
4
Lawsuit: Las Vegas day care worker threw 2-year-old, broke his leg
Lawsuit: Las Vegas day care worker threw 2-year-old, broke his leg
5
Combine offers clues on how differently Raiders will be run
Combine offers clues on how differently Raiders will be run
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST