LETTER: We are letting Russia win

Mariana Sombil sings a Ukrainian hymn during a protest of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on the Strip on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

We have heard these words for years: Never again. I understand not sending troops to war, especially civil and religious wars, but as Ukraine is being bullied, we are letting Russia win. This Russian genocide is not provoked or based on any reason other than to conquer more territory for Russia. Ukrainians are fighting with every bone in their body but still need more troops on the ground to help.

Those words “never again” should be shouted from the lips of every Ukrainian soldier and their allies as they work together to push Russia back home.

This phrase means so much to many people, yet we are turning away, just like we did during the Holocaust. These atrocities should “never again” have to happen.