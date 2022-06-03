88°F
LETTER: We can’t control people’s intentions

Denise Sharp Las Vegas
June 2, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
9mm pistol gun and bullets strewn on the table.
(Getty Images)

In response to Gary Kantor’s letter last week proposing that teachers should carry guns just like they do in Israel: Mr. Kantor fails to mention that every adult Israeli citizen has served in the military and has had training to engage in warfare. American teachers are educators, not soldiers, nor should they be.

Here’s a simpler solution: We can’t control people nor predict or prevent their intentions. We can, however, control the sale of guns. In the preamble of the Constitution, two of the goals was to “insure domestic tranquility” and “promote the general welfare.” This easy access to guns designed for mass casualties does neither.

